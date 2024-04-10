Public Hearing Notice Amendments to the City of Winooski Unified Land Use and Development Regulations 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with 24 V.S.A § 4415 and § 4444, the Winooski City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 06, 2024 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Members of the public interested in participating in this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84364849328; or by calling (646) 558 8656 and using Webinar ID: 843 6484 9328. Toll charges may apply.
Amendments to the Unified Land Use and Development Regulations
• Article X – Map 1 – Zoning Map
• Article X – Map 2 – Gateway Zoning District Regulating Plan
• Appendix B – Section 803 – Use Categories
• Appendix B – Section 901 – Defined Terms
Statement of Purpose: The purpose of these amendments are as follows:
Article X – Map 1 – Zoning Map – Rezones property at 21 Hickok Street from Residential C to Gateway.
Article X – Map 2 – Gateway Zoning District Regulating Plan – Relocates a neighborhood manners boundary from a common boundary between 21 Hickok Street and 32 Malletts Bay Avenue to the common boundary between 21 Hickok Street and 25 Hickok Street. Also classifies the O'Brien Community Center as a Civic Building/Structure.
Appendix B – Section 803 – Use Categories – Provides introductory language to provide more detail on the purpose of the section. Amends Section 803.C.
Appendix B – Section 901 – Defined Terms – Clarifies several definitions and includes new definitions for terms that were not currently defined.
Geographic Area Affected: The proposed amendments in Article X will only apply to 21 Hickok Street and 32 Malletts Bay Avenue. Other amendments will apply to all properties in the Gateway Zoning District which includes properties along Main Street, East Allen Street, and Malletts Bay Avenue.
Section Headings Impacted: The following specific updates are included with these amendments:
Article X – Map 1 – Zoning Map – This involves a map amendment for property addressed as 21 Hickok Street. The property is currently zoned Residential C. The property is owned by the City of Winooski and is currently used as community gardens. This map amendment would change the zoning of the property to Gateway, which is consistent with the adjacent property at 32 Malletts Bay Avenue. The intent of this change would be to support a proposed expansion of the O'Brien Community Center which is located at 32 Malletts Bay Avenue.
City Council Public Hearing Proposed ULUDR Amendments May 06, 2024
Article X – Map 2 – Gateway Zoning District Regulating Plan – The Gateway Zoning District Regulating Plan, as included in Article X as Map 2 would be amended to remove and relocate a neighborhood manners boundary from the common property boundary between 21 Hickok Street and 32 Malletts Bay Avenue, to the common property boundary between 21 Hickok Street and 25 Hickok Street. No buildings are permitted within any neighborhood manners boundary. This amendment is being proposed in conjunction with the rezoning of 21 Hickok Street and is needed to accommodate future expansion of the O'Brien Community Center.
This map would also be amended to identify the O'Brien Community Center as a Civic Building to accommodate future expansion. The O'Brien Community Center is currently a pre-existing non-conforming structure and cannot be modified without compliance with the standards of the Gateway Zoning District, which is not possible without the designation as a Civic Building.
Appendix B – Section 803 – Use Categories – Adds new text as an introductory statement for this section of the land use regulations. Amendments to this section also include an updated introduction to the "Civic Use Category" heading by adding a reference to the definition of "Use, Civic"; and "Civic Use" as included in Part 9 – Definitions. This section is also amended to delete the list of uses included under this heading.
Appendix B – Section 901 – Defined Terms – Amends the introduction to this section for clarity. Also amends the definition of "Accessory Unit" for consistency with state statute, and includes a cross reference to the standards for Accessory Dwelling Units as outlined in Section 5.1. Amends the definition of "Civic Use Building" for clarity and consistency with other sections of these regulations. Adds a new definition for "Green Roof" to provide specific detail on this standard. Finally, amends the definition of "Use, Civic" to include a more compressive list of uses that could be considered civic in nature.
The full text of these amendments is available at the Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, during normal business hours or by contacting Eric Vorwald, AICP, Director of City Planning by calling 802.655.6410 or [email protected]
