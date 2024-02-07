Public Hearing Notice Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-24-02 Neighborhood Code
The public hearing will take place on Monday, February 26, 2024 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://zoom.us/j/99756965793
By telephone: +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 997 5696 5793
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendment is as follows:
• This amendment creates a new framework for the city's residential zoning districts that enables a range of housing types, including single-family, ADUs, duplex through four-unit developments, as well as townhouses and small multi-unit buildings in some locations. These amendments enable greater flexibility for existing homes as well as a range of housing options within neighborhoods, create new zoning standards along transportation corridors identified in planBTV, and comply with Act 47 of 2023 of the VT Legislature.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
• All current residential zoning districts (RL, RL-W, RM, RM-W, and RH) within the city with additional changes to expand the residential districts into the following adjacent parcels:
60 Austin Drive (057-2-112-000)
2076 North Avenue (021-2-052-000)
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
• Sec. 4.3.1 Base Districts Established, Map 4.3.1-1 Base Zoning Districts;
• Sec. 4.3.2 Overlay Districts Established;
• Sec. 4.4.3, Enterprise Districts, including Table 4.4.3-1, Map 4.4.3-1 Enterprise Districts;
• Sec. 4.4.5 Residential Districts; Map 4.4.5-1 Residential Zoning Districts; Tables 4.4.5-1, Minimum Lot Size and Frontage: RL, RL-W, RM and RM-W; Table 4.4.5-2, Base Residential Density; 4.4.5-3, Residential District Dimensional Standards; 4.4.5-5, Senior Housing Bonus; 4.4.5-7, Residential Conversion Bonus; 4.4.5-8, Maximum Density, Lot Coverage and Building Heights with Bonuses;
• Map 4.4.6-1, Recreation, Conservation and Open Space Districts;
• Sec. 4.5.1, Design Review Overlay District; Map 4.5.1-1; Design Review Overlay;
• Sec. 4.5.3, RH Density Bonus Overlay District and Map 4.5.3-1: RH Density Bonus Overlay
• Sec. 4.5.4, Natural Resource Protection Overlay (NR) District; Map 4.5.4-1 Natural Resource Overlay District;
• Sec. 4.5.5, RL Larger Lot Overlay District and Map 4.5.5-1, RL Larger Lot Overlay;
• Sec. 4.5.6, Mouth of the River Overlay District and Map 4.5.6-1, Mouth of River Overlay;
• Sec. 4.5.7, Centennial Woods Overlay District and Map 4.5.7-1, Centennial Woods Overlay;
• Sec. 4.5.8, South End Innovation District Overlay, including Tables 4.5.8-1, 2 & 3, and Maps 4.5.8-1 and 4.5.8-2.
• Sec. 5.2.1, Existing Small Lots;
• Sec. 5.2.4 (a) Buildable Area Calculation;
• Sec. 5.2.5 (b), Exceptions to Yard Setbacks Requirements;
• Sec. 5.3.4, Nonconforming Uses;
• Sec. 5.4.8, Historic Buildings and Sites;
• Sec 5.4.12, Mobile Home Parks;
• 6.2.2 (h) Design Review- Building Location and Orientation;
• Sec. 6.3.2 (a), Relate development to its environment, and 6.3.2(a) 1. Architectural Review- Massing, Height and Scale;
• Sec. 11.1.3 (PUD) General Requirements and Applicability and 11.1.4 (PUD) Modification of Requirements.;
• Article 13- Definitions;
• Appendix A- Use Table
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments.
