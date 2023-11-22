Public Hearing - Winooski 

Published November 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Winooski City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Winooski City Hall (27 West Allen Street) in the Claire Burke Council Chambers to consider the adoption of Chapter 9 (Housing) of the City's Municipal Code.
"The proposed amendments update the ordinance to add clarity, and adds requirements related to heating systems, plumbing, storage and placement of garbage and other waste, interior and exterior walls, roofs, windows, exterior doors, cellars, meeting of fire and safety codes, means of egress (escape in an emergency), fire protection systems, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, extermination of vermin and lead paint. Many of these additions are to maintain consistency with national guidelines, state codes or both".
November 16, 2023
