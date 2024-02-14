Public Hearing Winooski 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM
Winooski City Hall
27 W. Allen Street, Winooski, VT 05404
The Winooski City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM at Winooski City Hall (27 W. Allen Street) in the Claire Burke Council Chambers to consider the adoption of Chapter 28 Fees pursuant to Section 19-401 of the Charter of the City of Winooski, this Chapter of Ordinance shall be adopted to (1) Add extension and short-term options for sidewalk permits (2)Add of short-term rental license fees (3) Increase non-resident fees for garden, pool, library and facility rentals (4) Add a rubric and rate structure for community service programs (5) Add fees for frequently requested parking services such as group event parking and the blocking of paid parking spaces (6) Other clerical updates for clarification or to correct previous errors.
