February 14, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing Winooski 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM
Winooski City Hall
27 W. Allen Street
Winooski, VT 05404

The Winooski City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM at Winooski City Hall (27 W. Allen Street) in the Claire Burke Council Chambers to introduce the amendments to Chapter 17, Public Buildings, to regulate Short-Term Rentals pursuant to Section 19-401 of the Charter of the City of Winooski.

Jenny Willingham, City Clerk

