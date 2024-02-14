Public Hearing Winooski 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM
Winooski City Hall
27 W. Allen Street
Winooski, VT 05404
The Winooski City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM at Winooski City Hall (27 W. Allen Street) in the Claire Burke Council Chambers to introduce the amendments to Chapter 17, Public Buildings, to regulate Short-Term Rentals pursuant to Section 19-401 of the Charter of the City of Winooski.
Jenny Willingham, City Clerk
