Public Hearing Winooski 

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Monday, September 16, 2024 at 6:00 PM
Winooski City Hall
27 W. Allen Street
Winooski, VT 05404
The Winooski City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 6:00 PM at Winooski City Hall (27 W. Allen Street) in the Claire Burke Council Chambers to introduce the amendments to Municipal Code Chapter 15 (Parking) to update, clarify and add fines pursuant to Section 15-03.01,15.03.03, 15-03-07, 15-03-08, 15.09.02 & Section 15.14 of the Charter of the City of Winooski.
Jenny Willingham, City Clerk
