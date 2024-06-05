Public Hearing Winooski Development Review Board 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A public hearing will be held by the Winooski Development Review Board on Thursday, June 20, 2024 beginning at 6:30 p.m. to consider the following:
Request for Conditional Use Approval: 215 Weaver Street
Applicant has submitted a request to establish a detached cottage in an existing structure on
property located at 215 Weaver Street. This property is located in the City's Residential B (R-B) Zoning District and the proposed use is listed as "Conditional" in the City's Land Use Table (Section 2.4) as included in the Unified Land Use and Development Regulations (ULUDR). Conditional uses are reviewed under Section 6.7 of the ULUDR. This review may also include a request for a dimensional waiver to the setbacks for the existing structure.
This hearing will begin at 6:30pm. Members of the public that are interested in participating in
this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street,
Winooski, VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81367386802 or by
calling (301) 715 8592 and using Webinar ID: 813 6738 6802. Toll charges may apply.
Members of the public interested in participating in the above captioned hearing are requested, but not required to make their intentions known by completing the public comment request form located on the City's website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/FormCenter/Human-Resources6/Public-Comment-Request-Form-61 at least 24 hours in advance to ensure this information is included in the record of the hearing. This will also allow the chair to recognize participants to provide testimony at the appropriate time during the hearing.
The Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on this matter before rendering a
decision. Decisions of the Development Review Board can be appealed by "interested persons" (as defined by 24 V.S.A. § 4465) to the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court.
Questions or comments on this matter can be directed to Eric Vorwald, AICP, Director of City
Planning by calling 802.655.6410 or visiting Winooski City Hall at 27 West Allen Street during
normal business hours. Information related to this matter will also be available on the City's
website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/229/Development-Review-Board.
