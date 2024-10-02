Public Hearing Winooski Development Review Board 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A public hearing will be held by the Winooski Development Review Board on Thursday, October 17, 2024 beginning at 6:30 p.m. to consider the following:
Conditional Use Review – 94 West Canal Street, Suite 5
Applicant has submitted a request to change the use of the portion of the property from an education facility use to an industry use
This property is located in the City's Central Business District (C-1) Zoning District. Conditional Use Review under Section 6.7 of the ULUDR is required for establishing industry uses in the City's Central Business District (C-1) Zoning District.
This hearing will begin at 6:30pm. Members of the public that are interested in participating in
this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street,
Winooski, VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82129899225 or by calling (301) 715 8592 and using Webinar ID: 821 2989 9225. Toll charges may apply.
Members of the public interested in participating in the above captioned hearing are requested, but not required to make their intentions known by completing the public comment request form located on the City's website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/FormCenter/Human-Resources6/Public-Comment-Request-Form-61 at least 24 hours in advance to ensure this information is included in the record of the hearing. This will also allow the chair to recognize participants to provide testimony at the appropriate time during the hearing.
The Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on this matter before rendering a
decision. Decisions of the Development Review Board can be appealed by "interested persons" (as defined by 24 V.S.A. § 4465) to the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court.
Questions or comments on this matter can be directed to Ravi Venkataraman, AICP, CFM, Director of City Planning by calling 802.655.6410 or visiting Winooski City Hall at 27 West Allen Street during normal business hours. Information related to this matter will also be available on the City's website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/229/Development-Review-Board.
