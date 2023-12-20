Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on January 10, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-24-02 RIVERSIDE BLUFFS LLC: Final Plat application for a major Planned Unit Development to subdivide and convert 3 lots into 11 lots. Lot #1 to be 25.2 acres and left undeveloped as an open-space lot for passive recreation, Lot #2 to be 11.5 acres developed with the existing single family dwelling unit, Lot #3 to be 9.2 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #4 to be 1.4 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #5 to be 1.2 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #6 to be 1.3 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #7 to be 1.3 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #8 to be 2.5 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #9 to be 2.4 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #10 to be 2.8 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, and Lot #11 to be 2.8 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit. All structures to be served by individual on-site wastewater systems and drilled wells, and private driveways. Subject property is located at 1094 Camp Kiniya Road, Account #16-051000-0000000.
b) PP-24-04 J.M. ROWLEY CORPORATION: Preliminary Plat Application to re-develop a lot presently occupied by three multi-family dwelling units and a childcare facility. Proposal is to 1) remove the 23 dwelling units in the existing three multi-family dwelling units, and 2) construct 12 dwelling units in 6 duplexes fronting on Grandview Road, retain the existing childcare facility, and construct supporting infrastructure including new water lines, sewer lines, stormwater infrastructure and road improvements. Proposed dwelling units to be located on footprint lots and served by municipal water and a community in-ground wastewater system. Subject property is located at 5877 Roosevelt Highway, Account #14-026000-0000000.
