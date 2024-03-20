Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on April 10, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-24-07: JM ROWLEY CORPORATION: Final Plat Application for a major Planned Unit Development to re-develop a lot presently occupied by three multi-unit dwellings and a childcare facility. Proposal is to 1) remove the 23 dwelling units in the existing three multi-unit dwellings, and 2) construct 12 dwelling units in 6 duplexes fronting on Grandview Road, retain the existing childcare facility, and construct supporting infrastructure including new water lines, sewer lines, stormwater infrastructure and road improvements. Proposed dwelling units to be served by municipal water and a community in-ground wastewater system. Subject property is located at 5877 Roosevelt Highway, Account #14-026000-0000000.
b) CU-24-02: INTUITIVE PROPERTIES LLC: Conditional Use Application to establish Use 2.172 Large Equipment Sales with Associates Repair and Use 2.620 Equipment Rental on a property located in the General Development Two (GD2) District. Property is already developed and no site modifications are requested at this time. Subject property is located at 429 Troy Ave, Account #21-002030-0000000.
March 20, 2024
