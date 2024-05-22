Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published May 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 12, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) CU-24-04 NOAH CROWTHER: Conditional Use Application in conjunction with Site Plan Application SP-24-29 to expand and extend the Automotive Service & Repair (Use 3.310) business in the GD1 and GD1C Overlay Districts as required under §8.10-C of the Colchester Development Regulations. Subject property is located at 96 Elm Court, Account #40-063012-0000000.
b) FP-24-12: GARDNER REVOCABLE TRUST, BRADLEY C. & CHARLOTTE B.: Final Plat application for a minor Planned Unit Development in the GD1 District to construct 4 new single-unit dwellings on footprints lots accessed via a new private driveway. Proposed dwellings units to be served by municipal water and a new shared in-ground wastewater system. Subject property is located at 740 Main Street, Account #24-010003-0000000.
