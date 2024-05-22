 Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 22, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published May 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 12, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.

a) CU-24-04 NOAH CROWTHER: Conditional Use Application in conjunction with Site Plan Application SP-24-29 to expand and extend the Automotive Service & Repair (Use 3.310) business in the GD1 and GD1C Overlay Districts as required under §8.10-C of the Colchester Development Regulations. Subject property is located at 96 Elm Court, Account #40-063012-0000000.

b) FP-24-12: GARDNER REVOCABLE TRUST, BRADLEY C. & CHARLOTTE B.: Final Plat application for a minor Planned Unit Development in the GD1 District to construct 4 new single-unit dwellings on footprints lots accessed via a new private driveway. Proposed dwellings units to be served by municipal water and a new shared in-ground wastewater system. Subject property is located at 740 Main Street, Account #24-010003-0000000.

May 22, 2024

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation