Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 26, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) CU-24-05 38 WEST LAKESHORE DRIVE SPE LLC: Conditional Use application in conjunction with SP-24-35 to amend a previously approved Site Plan and Conditional Use Approval for a 3-bedroom, 3-unit Inn. Amendment is to 1) Expand the previously-approved second level deck to 8 ft by 16 ft, 2) Modify and shorten the previously-approved path on the northwestern side of the existing building, 3) Construct a new 10 ft by 14 ft ground-level deck below the previously approved decks on the previously approved addition, and 4) Relocate previously-approved stairs. Property is located in the Lakeshore One and Shoreland Overlay District, and no change of use is proposed. Subject property is located at 38 West Lakeshore Drive, Account #65-022002-0000000.
b) CU-24-06 BOTTLE CAP LLC: Conditional Use Application in conjunction with SP-24-36 to convert 10,000 sf of General Office space (Use 3.110) to a Large Daycare Facility (Use 7.800) with associated interior and exterior modifications. Project is located in the Commercial District. Subject property is located at 336 Water Tower Circle, Account #03-182003-0000000.
