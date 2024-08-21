 Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 21, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published August 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on September 11, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.

a) FP-24-15: SEVERANCE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC & MPM HOLDINGS, LLC: Final Plat application for a major Planned Unit Development to subdivide a 63.4-acre parcel into 40 lots to be comprised of mixed uses including ±593 dwelling units in multi-unit dwellings, senior housing, and condominium dwellings, with commercial uses such as an office, grocery store, short-order restaurant and/or childcare facilities. Proposed subdivision is to be served by new water, sewer, stormwater, and road infrastructure. Subject property is located at 0 Roosevelt Highway, Account #08-038023-0000000.

b) CU-25-01 SISTERS AND BROTHERS LLP & CODY AND MARY RACINE: Conditional Use Application in conjunction with Site Plan Application SP-25-05 to amend a previous Site Plan and Conditional Use Approval for a 2,900 sf, 65-seat Restaurant (Use 8.111) and Bar (Use 8.200). Amendment includes the establishment of a Mobile Food Unit (Use 8.400). Subject property is located in the General Development Two (GD2) District. No other site modifications are requested at this time. Subject Property is located at 831 College Parkway, Account #19-019011-0000000.

