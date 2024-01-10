Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) invites you to attend a Public Information Meeting for the projects listed below that will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. The meeting will be held at the Winooski School District Performing Arts Center located at 60 Normand Street, Winooski, VT. The meeting will be hosted by VTrans along with the City of Burlington Department of Public Works and the City of Winooski Department of Public Works.
Access for remote attendance will be provided. The link for remote access will be posted on the project website prior to the meeting. The website can be accessed here: www.burlingtonwinooskibridge.vtransprojects.vermont.gov
Projects:
Burlington-Winooski Bridge BF RAIZ(2): Replacement of bridge #150 carrying Routes 2 and 7 (Riverside Avenue in Burlington and Main Street in Winooski) over the Winooski River
Burlington STP 5000(29): Improvements to the intersections of Riverside Avenue/Colchester Avenue/Barrett Steet and Colchester Avenue/Mill Street
The overall project will include replacing the 95-year-old bridge with a new bridge that will feature wider travel lanes and dedicated bicycle and pedestrian paths on both sides of the bridge. In addition, intersections immediately south of the bridge, involving Riverside Avenue, Colchester Avenue, Barrett Street, and Mill Street, will also be improved. The intersection improvements will generally consist of roadway reconstruction, and traffic signal modifications, with the goal of improving safety and mobility for all users.
The meeting purpose is to provide project updates to town officials, residents, businesses, emergency services, and other interested parties. The presentation will include a project overview, a summary of information collected since the last public meeting, potential bicycle and pedestrian safety measures, potential bridge alignments, and potential traffic control methods.
Additional information such as the Scoping Report, Project Factsheets, and previously conducted public presentations can be found on the project website. Light refreshments will be served and limited childcare will be provided.
