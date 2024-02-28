Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Winooski invites you to attend a construction public meeting for the Winooski Main Street Revitalization project on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, starting at 6:30 PM.*
This meeting will be held in person at the Winooski School District's Performing Arts Center, located at 60 Normand Street, Winooski, VT and virtually via Zoom Webinar: us06web.zoom.us/j/82371375856
To dial in by phone, please call +1-646-558-8656
Type in the Webinar ID: 823 7137 5856
When joining by phone, please press *9 to raise your hand to be called on and *6 when asked to unmute.
The City of Winooski is improving the roadway along the Main Street (U.S. 2/7) corridor, starting at the New England Central Railroad bridge near the intersection with Maple Street and extending to the Winooski-Colchester town line near the Winooski School District. The construction of the Winooski Main Street Revitalization project is anticipated to take place over three construction seasons starting this spring and continuing through summer 2026. The construction public meeting will include a presentation comprised of a project overview, construction schedule, anticipated traffic impacts, and ways to stay informed throughout construction. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions of the project team and the contractor, Kubricky-Jointa Lime, LLC.
Requests for translation, interpretive, or other accommodation services, must be made by March 11, 2024, well in advance of the meeting for which services are requested. Please make requests to Annabelle Dally, Public Information Consultant at 802-595-4399 or [email protected].
*In the case of inclement weather, this meeting may be postponed to Tuesday, March 26, 2024, starting at 6:30 PM. Should a postponement occur, an announcement will be sent to the project stakeholder list and posted to the project website, winooskivt.gov/mainstreet.
