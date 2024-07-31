PUBLIC NOTICE 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 (Floodplain Management) and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) implementing regulations at Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations Part 9, FEMA hereby provides final notice of its decision to provide Flood Mitigation Assistance Swift Current Program funding for an action located in a floodplain.
Funding would be provided through Vermont Emergency Management to the Town of Richmond for the elevation of a residential structure.
The action is located at 65 Esplanade Street, Richmond, Vermont. The Town of Richmond proposes to elevate the residential structure (circa 1880) so the lowest floor would be approximately 2.5 feet above Base Flood Elevation i.e., an elevation of 1.13 feet total. To achieve this the subgrade area (basement) would be eliminated, the foundation would be reconstructed consisting of a slab with footing and creating a vented crawlspace. The slab with its footings would be increased based on Vermont building codes and the International Mechanical code to meet minimum space requirements for re-locating utilities on the finished first floor. All construction equipment and materials will be staged on the driveway of 65 Esplanade Street.
The project is within a mapped special flood hazard area (100-year floodplain). Construction work associated with the elevation and site restorations would have limited temporary effects and no permanent adverse effects on the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains. The structure is currently in an existing rural residential neighborhood (i.e., low density); this project would not cause any further impacts to the floodplain. A map of the area of available upon request.
The project shall incorporate methods and materials that protect against flood damage to the greatest extent practical so that structure continues to exist in a floodplain since residence already existed in the floodplain. Alternatives considered included the No Action and Acquisition and Demolition of the residence. The No Action alternative would leave the residents at risk for future flood damage and Acquisition and Demolition is not practicable due to the housing shortage and high housing costs at this time. Grant conditions will also require compliance with all federal, state and local laws, including coordination with the local floodplain administrator.
Map requests and comments about this project and potential floodplain impacts should be submitted within 15 days of the date of this publication to:
Pamela Sparks
Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cambridge, MA
[email protected]; (346) 314-8506
find, follow, fan us: