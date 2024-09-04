Public Notice of FEMA Public Assistance Program Funding for an Action Located in a Floodplain 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 (Floodplain Management) and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) implementing regulations at Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 9, FEMA hereby provides final notice of its decision to provide Public Assistance Program funding for an action located in a floodplain. Funding would be provided through Vermont Emergency Management to Burlington Electric Department to the Winooski River Dam #1.
The proposed action is located on West Canal Street in Winooski, VT 05405. The project is to replace the destroyed rubber dam (131 FT 6 IN long x 8 FT10 IN wide) with a stronger version created from more advanced material including an additional steel wire mesh embedded protection layer with a better fin design to break up the force of the water reducing the wear and tear. This will reduce the risk of future damage by energy dissipation to increase efficiency.
The project is within a mapped regulatory floodway. The existing hydroelectric dam facilities will be returned to pre-disaster condition except for minor mitigation (use of more resilient materials). Impacts to floodplain and wetland values, or human health and safety are not expected, as the footprint of the facility will not change. The hydroelectric plant operations will continue in accordance with the facility permits. A map of the area of available upon request.
The project must in be in a floodplain because it is functionally dependent on its existing location in the Winooski River. Relocating the dam is not a practicable or cost-effective alternative and the "no-action" alternative leaves the surrounding community and critical infrastructure downstream at risk for future flood events. Grant conditions will also require compliance with all federal, state and local laws, including Clean Water Act, and coordination with Vermont ANR Dam Safety Program and the local floodplain administrator.
Map requests and comments about this project and potential floodplain impacts should be submitted within 15 days of the date of this publication to:
Tatianna Vassilopoulos, Environmental Compliance Review Specialist Federal Emergency Management Agency, Williston, VT
[email protected]; (202) 769-7886
and
Eric Kuns, Senior Environmental Protection Specialist Federal Emergency Management Agency, Williston, VT
[email protected]; (202) 805-9089
