August 14, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Public Notice – Request For Proposals 

Published August 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Shelburne is seeking proposals for an outdoor court resurfacing project. The deadline to submit bids is Aug. 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST at which time bids will be opened. Information for bidders and the complete RFP can be found on the Town of Shelburne website: https://www.shelburnevt.org/398/Bids-RFQs-RFPs. For more information contact Betsy Cieplicki, Parks and Recreation Director, at [email protected].

