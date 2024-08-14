Public Notice – Request For Proposals 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Shelburne is seeking proposals for an outdoor court resurfacing project. The deadline to submit bids is Aug. 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST at which time bids will be opened. Information for bidders and the complete RFP can be found on the Town of Shelburne website: https://www.shelburnevt.org/398/Bids-RFQs-RFPs. For more information contact Betsy Cieplicki, Parks and Recreation Director, at [email protected].
