March 20, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Public Notice Vermont State Housing Authority Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Beginning April 1, 2024 at 8 am, Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) will be opening its waiting list for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program to receive applications from families qualifying for VSHA's Disaster and Move-up Preference, as defined below. We continue to accept applications for the Project-Based Voucher (PBV) program.

Disaster Preference: This preference is available to Vermont families displaced from their Vermont home, due to fire, flood, natural disaster, or condemnation by a local, state, or federal agency.

Move-up Preference: This preference is available to families who are currently receiving rental assistance through a time limited program administered by VSHA and in compliance:

• VSHA Continuum of Care Program- Rapid-Rehousing

• VSHA Family Unification Program for Youth in Transition (FUP-Y)

• VSHA Foster Youth to Independence (FYI)

• VSHA Continuum of Care Program- Shelter + Care

Information on how to apply on-line or request a paper application can be found by visiting VSHA's website at Applications for Section 8 Assistance - Vermont State Housing Authority (vsha.org)

Applications can also be obtained at our office located at One Prospect Street, Montpelier, VT between the hours of 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Monday – Friday, or by contacting affordablehousing.com at 888-406-4003

This Notice is being provided in accordance with VSHA's Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which mandates the Authority to provide public notice when opening its waiting list.

For Additional information call: 802-828-3295 (voice); 800-798-3118 (TTY); 800-820-5119 (messages)

