Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Take notice that on the 22nd day of March 2024 Vermont Moving & Storage, Inc. will hold a public sale of the following goods:
Household goods and personal belongs owned stored for Morgan Bayko $500.00
The terms of the sale are final payment in full by cash or credit card. items will be sold in "as is condition" with no warranties expressed or implied. Any person claiming the rights to these goods must pay the amount necessary to satisfy the storage cost list above.
Please contact Jennifer at 802-655-6683 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
