Pursuant to the Vermont Self-Storage Facility Act Sec. 2.9 V.S.A Chapter 98 UNITS WILL SOLD BY SEALED BID. 

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Viewing by appointment. Call us At 802-891-9374 to schedule.
Appts for viewing and sealed bidding will be 8/1 9:00 AM-4:30 PM
Bid will be opened on 8/1 at 4:45 PM. Winning bidder will be notified by phone.
5x10 – Ashleigh Tillson & Chad Limoge
10x10 – Richard Kendall, Kayla Davis, Sherry Wilford & Justin Hall-Stasiuk
10x20 – James LaChance, Bill Dailey (2) & John Buckley
Storage unit will be sold as one lot.
All winning bidders will be required to pay a $100.00 deposit which will be refunded once unit is left empty and broom swept clean.
The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility by the end of the weekend corresponding with date of bid acceptance at no cost to ez access self storage. We reserve the right to reject any bid lower than the amount owed by the occupant. We reserve the right to remove any unit from the auction should current tenant bring his or her account current with full payment prior to the start of the auction.
Storage Unit Address:
387 Route 7 South,
Milton, Vermont
find, follow, fan us: