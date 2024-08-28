 Pursuant to the Vermont Self-Storage Facility Act Sec. 2.9 V.S.A Chapter 98 Units will Sold by Sealed Bid | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 28, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Pursuant to the Vermont Self-Storage Facility Act Sec. 2.9 V.S.A Chapter 98 Units will Sold by Sealed Bid 

Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 28, 2024 at 10:54 a.m.

Viewing by appointment. Call us at 802-891-9374 to schedule.

Appts for viewing and sealed bidding will be 9/5 9:00 am-4:30 pm

Bid will be opened on 9/5 at 4:45 pm. Winning bidder will be notified by phone.

5x10 – Ashleigh Tillson

10x10 – Richard Kendall & Donald Couturier

10x15 – Jimmy Reed

Storage unit will be sold as one lot.

All winning bidders will be required to pay a $100.00 deposit which will be refunded once unit is left empty and broom swept clean.

The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility by the end of the weekend corresponding with date of bid acceptance at no cost to ez access self storage. We reserve the right to reject any bid lower than the amount owed by the occupant. We reserve the right to remove any unit from the auction should current tenant bring his or her account current with full payment prior to the start of the auction.

Storage Unit Address:
387 Route 7 South,
Milton, Vermont

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation