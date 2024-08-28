Request for Bids 

Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 28, 2024 at 10:54 a.m.
The Town of Jericho, Vermont is seeking bids from qualified contractors for repairs, stabilization, and mitigation work on the Fitzsimonds Road Bridge in Jericho, Vermont. This project is part of our efforts to restore and improve infrastructure following the recent natural disaster.
Visit the town web site to review bid documents, instructions, and scope of work: https://jerichovt.org/construction-road-closure-updates
Proposals may be submitted electronically or physically. Electronic responses should be sent to Paula Carrier, Town Administrator, at [email protected]. Physical submissions should be delivered or mailed to the Town of Jericho, in the care of Paula Carrier, PO Box 39, Jericho, Vermont 05465. Please clearly label your responses with the name of the contracting organization that is bidding as well as mark on the outside of the envelope "Sealed Bid".
Bids must be submitted to the Town by September 3rd by 4:00 p.m. Bid proposals will be reviewed at 3 p.m. on September 4th with the Town Administrator and the Road Foreman at the Town Hall and make their recommendation to the Selectboard for approval on September 5th, 2024.
Comments are closed.
From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.