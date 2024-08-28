Request for Bids 

The Town of Jericho, Vermont is seeking bids from qualified contractors for repairs, stabilization, and mitigation work on the Fitzsimonds Road Bridge in Jericho, Vermont. This project is part of our efforts to restore and improve infrastructure following the recent natural disaster.

Visit the town web site to review bid documents, instructions, and scope of work: https://jerichovt.org/construction-road-closure-updates

Proposals may be submitted electronically or physically. Electronic responses should be sent to Paula Carrier, Town Administrator, at [email protected]. Physical submissions should be delivered or mailed to the Town of Jericho, in the care of Paula Carrier, PO Box 39, Jericho, Vermont 05465. Please clearly label your responses with the name of the contracting organization that is bidding as well as mark on the outside of the envelope "Sealed Bid".

Bids must be submitted to the Town by September 3rd by 4:00 p.m. Bid proposals will be reviewed at 3 p.m. on September 4th with the Town Administrator and the Road Foreman at the Town Hall and make their recommendation to the Selectboard for approval on September 5th, 2024.