Request for Bids from Qualified Subcontractors and Suppliers 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
On behalf Champlain Housing Trust (CHT) and Evernorth (EN), Naylor & Breen Builders is requesting subcontractor and vender proposals from qualified firms for the Bay Ridge Apartments Rehabilitation project. Located in Shelburne, Vermont, the Bay Ridge Apartments Rehabilitation project consists of the redesign of existing hotel buildings into 20 small apartments. Renovations include a full gut renovation, with new electrical, HVAC, insulation, new finishes, new sprinkler and fire alarm systems, kitchens and openings. Exterior work includes excavation and backfill for insulation of the foundation. Please note that these two buildings need to be priced separately.
Schedule: Work anticipated to begin in April 2024, with a 9 month construction duration.
This project is subject to Davis Bacon Wage rates, section 3 wage reporting and the Buy America, Build America Act. The project is NOT tax-exempt.
The Construction Manager and all subcontractors shall comply with Section 3 requirements. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond.
A walkthrough has been scheduled for Tuesday February 20th @ 9:30AM. Last day for questions is Friday February 23rd @ 4:00PM. Questions asked via telephone will not be considered.
Bid submission deadline to Naylor & Breen Builders: Thursday February 29th @ 4:00PM Bids are to be mailed to Miles Krans at [email protected]
