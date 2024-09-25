Request for Proposal - Boys Club Road Reconstruction 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton is seeking bids for the reconstruction of a section of Boys Club Road, severely damaged during the July 9-11 flood. The project involves repaving, rebuilding the road base, addressing drainage issues, and removing debris to bring the road up to Vermont Codes and Standards. Contractors are expected to adhere to FEMA documentation requirements, detailing materials, staff hours, and environmental considerations. Permits from the Agency of Natural Resources and/or the Army Corps of Engineers may be required. Interested contractors must submit their proposals by October 7, 2024, at 3:00 PM. Detailed information is available on the Vermont Business Registry and the Bolton Town website at www.boltonvt.com. For questions or to schedule a site visit, contact Brian Roberge, Town Administrator, at [email protected] or 802-434-5075 ext. 224, or Michael Webber, Town Clerk & Treasurer, at [email protected] or 802-434-5075 ext. 222.
