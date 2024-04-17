Request for Proposal Construction Management 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pathways Vermont, in collaboration with Duncan & Wisnieski Architects, is soliciting proposals for qualified Construction Managers for the renovation of a community/group home located at 141 Maple Street, Burlington, Vermont. This project entails retrofitting an existing building for Pathways Vermont's A Home for Soteria Project. The objective is to convert the current structure into a nurturing environment tailored for young adults experiencing mental health challenges seeking additional support in a community setting. Utilizing the principles of Therapeutic Design, the project aims to establish a space conducive to healing. The scope prioritizes major renovations on the first floor while minimizing interventions in the basement, second floor, and roof areas. Envelope improvements will achieve thermal and acoustic comfort. The first floor will be fully accessible and compliant with ADA requirements.The DEADLINE for the proposal is April 30, 2024 by 5PM. Proposals shall be submitted by email to Jenny Johnson [email protected] and Sam Beall [email protected]. Any questions about the RFP should be directed to the same. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond. This project is subject to the City of Burlington Livable Wage ordinance and adherence to VHCB procurement guidelines. https://shorturl.at/hFGVZ
