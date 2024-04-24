Request For Proposal Maple Street Park Playground Project 

Published April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Maple Street Park Playground Project. Essex Junction Recreation & Parks (EJRP) is seeking a cable net/space net/rope play structure(s) and components appropriate for 5-12-year-olds that is large, unique, and makes a statement. Bids shall include site prep, freight, and installation, have a maximum budget of $150K, and installation shall be as soon as possible. Proposals are due on Friday, May 10, 2024, by 2 p.m. local time at the EJRP office, 75 Maple Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452. Proposals will be opened at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 13. Information for bidders and the complete RFP may be obtained, without charge, on the City of Essex Junction webpage at www.essexjunction.org/news/invitation-to-bid, at the City Office, or by calling (802) 878-6944. Questions concerning this RFP should be sent to Mark Brislin, Assistant Recreation & Parks Director, at 802-878-1375 or [email protected].
The City of Essex Junction, through its Authorized Representative, reserves the right to waive any informalities in or reject any and all proposals, in whole or in part, or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Essex Junction.
