Request for Proposal Champlain Valley School District 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.
Multi-Tiered System of SupportAttention Coaches and Consultants! The Champlain Valley School District (CVSD) invites you to help us make positive change in our educational community. Seize the opportunity to make a lasting impact by submitting a proposal on our Request for Proposal - CVSD Multi-Tiered System of Support.
CVSD is on a mission to elevate the well-being of our students and staff through the implementation of Restorative Practices (RP) and Trauma-Informed Practices. We are seeking qualified consultants to join us in creating a comprehensive framework that nurtures a positive and supportive school environment, especially in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scope of work includes: training staff in Restorative Practices and Trauma-Informed Practices; assisting staff in implementing RP into classrooms; providing on-going coaching in RP; and, assisting our newly trained staff to train others. The period of service is March – September, 2024.
Interested parties should contact Evan Sivo at [email protected] for a copy of the Request for Proposal for bid specifications and submission requirements, or may obtain a copy at the CVSD website at www.cvsdvt.org on the Services tab. Proposals are due to Evan by Friday, February 23, 2024 at 2:00 pm.
