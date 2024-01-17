 Request for Proposals Construction Management/Design Build Services | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 17, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals Construction Management/Design Build Services 

Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.

John Graham Housing Services (JGHS) requests Construction Management firms, capable of providing design/build services, to submit proposals for the renovations to three buildings located in Bristol, Middlebury and Vergennes, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least $500,000. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Sue Cobb at RBIC at [email protected]. Response forms must be submitted and received by January 22, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.

