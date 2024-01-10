Request for Proposals Construction Management/Design Build ServicesNorthstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on January 25, 2024, at 9:00 am 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
John Graham Housing Services (JGHS) requests Construction Management firms, capable of providing design/build services, to submit proposals for the renovations to three buildings located in Bristol, Middlebury and Vergennes, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least $500,000. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Sue Cobb at RBIC at [email protected]. Response forms must be submitted and received by January 22, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on January 25, 2024 at 9am EST at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Units R81), 205 VT-4A West, Castleton VT 05735 (3-10, 3-32) and 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S83) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 R81 Rebecca Richmond Household Goods
2 3-10 James Burch Household Goods
3 3-32 Beverly Burch Household Goods
4 S83 Joshua Wyllie Household Goods
