Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Champlain Housing Trust (CHT) requests construction management firms to submit proposals for the occupied rehabilitation of 105 units of multi-family housing in South Burlington, Vermont. Construction Managers must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$6 MM. For more information or to obtain a response form, contact Javier at CHT, [email protected]. Proposals are due by 3:00 pm on October 21, 2024. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned, and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
