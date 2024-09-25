 Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 25, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Champlain Housing Trust (CHT) requests construction management firms to submit proposals for the occupied rehabilitation of 105 units of multi-family housing in South Burlington, Vermont. Construction Managers must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$6 MM. For more information or to obtain a response form, contact Javier at CHT, [email protected]. Proposals are due by 3:00 pm on October 21, 2024. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned, and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.

