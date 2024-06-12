Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services and Furniture at Champlain College, Burlington Vt" 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Request for Proposals (RFPs) for Construction Management Services and Furniture Procurement at Champlain College are available now. Proposals from Small and Minority-Owned businesses encouraged.
Proposals for Furniture Procurement are due at 3pm on June 5, 2024. Proposals for Construction Management are due at Noon on June 26, 2024.
See details and RFPs at champlain.edu/construction
find, follow, fan us: