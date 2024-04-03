 Request for Proposals for EV Chargers for Chittenden County Courthouse | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 03, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals for EV Chargers for Chittenden County Courthouse 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Chittenden County is requesting proposals from qualified contractors to purchase and install two pedestal-mounted Level 2 dual-port Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations at the Chittenden County Courthouse parking lot at 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont. The County has identified a preferred model, but a model of similar type may be recommended by the bidder. Installation is expected to include trenching for a new underground conduit and wiring from the Courthouse to the parking lot.

Interested bidders should contact Beth Royer, County Clerk via e-mail at [email protected] or phone (802) 951-5106 or visit: https://www.chittendencountycourt.org/ev-rvp to obtain full RFP information. Bids are due no later than 3:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2024.

