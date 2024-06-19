Request For Proposals: Produce Short Films for Vermont-BASED Educational Nonprofit ORGANIZATION 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.
The Rowland Foundation seeks proposals from qualified vendors to produce 5-7 short films that feature the work of our organization. Each film will be 3-5 minutes in length and include interviews and B-roll filmed at 5-6 Vermont schools. Each film will be directed by the Rowland Foundation's Executive Director with a focus on a different aspect of the Rowland Foundation's work with Vermont schools (e.g., shared leadership, student-led change, community connections, democratic mission).
The Rowland Foundation short films will:
- Convey the mission and values of the Rowland Foundation in substance and style
- Interest Vermont educators as a primary audience, and parents and community members as a secondary audience
- Inspire Vermont teachers to apply for Rowland Fellowships and attend the Annual Rowland Conference
- Reflect high quality production in all aspects, including sound, images, and editing
- Include closed captioning
- Not include voiceover narration or special effects
- Reach Vermonters via the Foundation's website, social media, communications and events
Proposals should include:
- Detailed cost estimate for the work provided, not to exceed $35,000
- Delivery time frame for the project and availability in Fall 2024
- Examples of similar work and/or portfolio
- Approach and methodology for pre-production, production, and post-production and process for collaborating with the Rowland Foundation Executive Director
- List of anticipated deliverables, including production schedule, raw footage, rough cuts and incorporation of feedback, and final cuts in appropriate formats and aspect ratios.
Proposals should be submitted by July 15, 2024 to the Rowland Foundation: [email protected]. Questions and inquiries may be directed to Executive Assistant Abby Paige: [email protected] or (802) 230-7879.
