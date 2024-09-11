Request for Qualifications for Design of Essex Junction, VT Multimodal Train and Bus Station Improvements 

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction seeks Statements of Qualifications from firms interested in providing design services and other identified activities in support of a project to improve the Essex Junction Multimodal Train and Bus Station.
Responses are to be submitted electronically by 4:00 p.m. EDT on Monday October 21, 2024. Responses must be submitted via e-mail to [email protected], but the City assumes no responsibility for formatting or transmission errors.
The complete RFQ may be obtained, without charge, on the City of Essex Junction webpage at www.essexjunction.org/news/invitation-to-bid, at the City Office at 2 Lincoln St, Essex Junction VT, 05452, or by calling (802) 878-6944. Please direct all questions regarding this request for qualifications to Christopher Yuen, Community Development Director, at [email protected] or 802-878-6944. The City of Essex Junction, through its Authorized Representative, reserves the right to waive any informalities in or reject any and all responses, in whole or in part, or to accept any response deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Essex Junction.
