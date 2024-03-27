RFP for Construction Management Services 

Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth are seeking a pair of proposals from CM firms for the development and new construction of 40 units of affordable rental housing and 30 units of condominium flats in two connected buildings in the Cambrian Rise neighborhood of Burlington, Vermont. Construction Management firms must have comparable experience with new construction of multi-family and affordable housing; working in tight, shared sites; and a bonding capacity of at least $16M. To obtain a copy of the RFP including submission requirements and specific project information, please contact Jess Neubelt at Evernorth [email protected]. Completed qualifications including all attachments are due by 5pm on April 16, 2024. Davis Bacon residential wage rates as well as Burlington's Livable Wage Ordinance will apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond.
