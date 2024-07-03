 RFP for Shelburne Little League Field Renovation project: | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 03, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

RFP for Shelburne Little League Field Renovation project: 

Published July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Shelburne is seeking bids to provide construction services to renovate the North and South Little League Baseball Fields at 5420 Shelburne Rd. The fields serve Champlain Valley Little League programs, as well as summer and fall teams and other public use. This project is intended to be started and completed during the off season after the Little League All-Star season is complete, either in 2024 or 2025.

For Full scope of work, response format, timing, and proposal evaluation of criteria, please view the full RFP at: https://vt-shelburne.civicplus.com/398/Bids-RFQs-RFPs

All proposals must be received by the Town no later than 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Proposals and/or modifications received after this time will not be accepted or reviewed. No Fax or electronic proposals will be accepted. Each bidder must submit 1 paper copy of their proposal to the following address:

Town of Shelburne
Shelburne Little League Fields Bid
C/O: Betsy Cieplicki, Parks and Recreation Director
5420 Shelburne Rd.
PO Box 88
Shelburne, VT 05482

Questions about the project should be directed to Betsy Cieplicki at [email protected] no later than July 10, 2024. Answers will be posted by July 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM. Responses will be posted at: https://www.shelburnevt.org/398/Bids-RFQs-RFPs

