 Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 19, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Starting May 17, 2024, the Vermont State Housing Authority seeks comments on its FY2025 Annual Plan, 2024-2028 Five Year Plan and substantive updates to the Administrative Plan. 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.

These documents can be viewed, by appointment, during regular business hours, at the VSHA Administrative Office located at One Prospect Street, in Montpelier, VT or on VSHA's website at www.vsha.org. You may also request a copy of these documents be sent via email, fax or USPS mail by contacting Jennifer Gray at [email protected] or 802-828-3020.

Written comments on these documents can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to VSHA, Attn: Liz Whitmore at One Prospect Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.

A public hearing and opportunity to comment will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 1:00pm. This public hearing will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Meeting ID: 284 757 385 965

Passcode: g38KzD

or

Call: 1-469-998-7644

Conference ID: 190 401 756#

For additional details, please contact Robert Abbott at (802) 828-4154.

