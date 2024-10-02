State of Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit Civil Divisivon Docket No.: 22-CV-00510 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Mongeon Bay Properties, LLC
Plaintiff,
v.
Town of Colchester,
Defendant.
PETITION FOR HEARING TO DETERMINE NECESSITY
NOW COMES the Town of Colchester ("Town"), by and through its counsel, Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC, and pursuant to Title 24, Chapter 97 and Chapter 101, hereby submits the following petition ("Petition") on behalf of the Town Board of Sewage System Commissioners and the Town Board of Sewage Disposal Commissioners for a hearing to determine the necessity of taking certain land at 885 East Lakeshore Drive. See 24 V.S.A. §§ 3508, 3604. In support of this Petition, the Town, through its Boards, proposes taking land for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, operating, and repairing a stormwater treatment facility to replace an existing 24" stormwater outflow located at 885 East Lakeshore Drive. The outfall is one of the largest on East Lakeshore Drive and discharges 3.7 million gallons of untreated stormwater into Malletts Bay annually. The proposed stormwater treatment facility will provide three levels of treatment prior to stormwater discharge into Malletts Bay. The Town cannot construct or operate the stormwater treatment facility without taking the entire parcel and removing the existing building at 885 East Lakeshore Drive.
The land to be taken, purchased, or acquired is particularly described in the October 26, 2021 survey, "Stormwater Improvements 885 East Lakeshore Drive — Proposed Taking Limits," by Donald L. Hamlin Consulting Engineers, Inc. The survey is on file in the Town Clerk's Office, and is annexed and incorporated by reference into this petition as if set forth fully herein.
WHEREFORE, the Town respectfully requests that this Honorable Court fix a time and place when it will hear all parties concerned and determine whether such taking is necessary.
Dated this 14th day of November, 2022.
MONAGHAN SAFAR DUCHAM PLLC
Brian P. Monaghan, Esq.
Kristen E. Shamis, Esq.
Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC
156 Battery Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 660-4735
Attorneys for the Town of Colchester
VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT
Chittenden Unit
175 Main Street, PO Box 187
Burlington, VT
05402
802-863-3467
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No. 22-CV-00510
Date: May 17, 2024
NOTICE OF HEARING
Mongeon Bay Properties, LLC v. Town of Colchester
This is the notify to appear at the Court named above in connection with the above-named case on:
DATE: October 21, 2024
TIME: 8:30 AM
DURATION: 8 Hours
DATE: October 22, 2024
TIME: 8:30 AM
DURATION: 8 Hours
DATE: October 23, 2024
TIME: 8:30 AM
DURATION: 8 Hours
HEARING RE: Bench Trial
IMPORTANT NOTE FROM THE CLERK: Please exchange your lists of pre-marked exhibits prior to the trial/hearing. Please include an Exhibit List, providing a title for each exhibit. Thank you.
YOU MUST ATTEND THIS HEARING IN PERSON AT THE COURTHOUSE UNLESS YOU RECEIVE ADVANCE PERMISSION FROM THE COURT TO ATTEND REMOTELY (BY PHONE OR VIDEO).
Electronically signed on Friday, May 17, 2024 @10:27 AM, pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9 (d)
Evelyn Nimmo (She/Her)
Judicial Assistant
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
