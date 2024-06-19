State of Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit Probate Division Docket No. 24-Pr-01567 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.
IN RE: ESTATE OF AUDREY KUNTZ
NOTICE OF PETITION TO OPEN DECEDENT'S ESTATE
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
A Petition to Open Decedent's Estate and Appoint Fiduciary was filed in the Chittenden County Probate Division of the Vermont Superior Court on February 21, 2024. The petition may be granted if no interested person appears to object. A primary purpose of opening this Estate is to establish an entity against which to file a civil Ejectment Action in the Chittenden County Superior Court. The following individuals are interested persons to this estate:
George Kuntz, III, and/or any of his children
Jane Kuntz, and/or any of her children
Steven Kuntz, and/or any of his children
If you are one of the named individuals and would like to be a part of this proceeding and receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website at: www.vermontjudiciary.org. Your Notice of Appearance can be filed with: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division, Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401. A copy must also be forwarded to the attorney listed below. Upon receipt, you will be provided with all previous court filings in this proceeding.
BAUER GRAVEL FARNHAM, LLP
Petitioner
Dated: June 13,2024
By: Renee Staudinger Calabro, Esq.
401 Water Tower Circle, Suite 101
Colchester, VT 05446
802-863-5538
rstaudinger@vtlawoffices. com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: June 19, 2024
