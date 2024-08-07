 State of Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit PROBATE DIVISON Case No. 24-PR-01950 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 07, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit PROBATE DIVISON Case No. 24-PR-01950 

Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.

NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
Estate of: Michael Wentworth

TO PATRICIA MOYER:

A Petition to Open an Estate and Appoint Fiduciary, has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court: March 07, 2024.

A hearing on the petition will be held September 10, 2024 at: 11:00 a.m. at the Chittenden Probate Court.

If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.

It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in Seven Days or the Burlington Free Press, both being newspapers of general circulation in the Chittenden Probate District.

This notice/order shall be published not less than 28 days prior to the hearing date. The estate petitioner shall file copy of the tear sheet, proving publication has occurred, not later than 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Electronically signed on July 15, 2024 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)

Gregory Glennon
Probate Judge
Vermont Superior Court
Chittenden Unit

Filed: 7/30/2024VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT

Chittenden Unit
175 Main Street Burlington, VT 05401
802-651-1518
www.vermontjudiciary.org

Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance

