State of Vermont Superior Court Family Division Addison Unit Docket No. 22-JV-1162 

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re: A.M.
Order and Notice of Hearing
To: Louis Badger, putative father of A.M., you are hereby notified that you have been ordered by the Vermont Superior Court, Addison Family Division to contact DCF family services worker Amy Nichols at 802 798-9096 on or before 02/02/2024 for the purpose of scheduling a genetic test to determine the parentage of A.M. Failure to respond as ordered may result in a default judgment against you and a finding that you are the legal parent of A.M. In addition, you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to A.M. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to A.M. will be held on February 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Addison Family Division, at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vermont. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802 388-7741. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all your parental rights to A.M. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. A copy of this order shall be mailed to Louis Badger if an address for him is known.
Honorable David Fenster
Superior Court Judge
Date 1/2/2024
Vermont Superior Court Filed 01/02/24
