State of Vermont Superior Court Family Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-JV-1037 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE OF HEARING
To: Any male who may be the biological Father of J.S., born on 7/3/2021, to Catherine Knowlton, you are hereby notified that a hearing to terminate the parental rights of the unknown father to J.S. will be held on October 15, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in a termination of your parental rights to J.S.. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
Electronically signed pursuant to VREF 9(d}
Kate Gallagher Superior Court Judge 9/4/2024
