State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-02130 

Published June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Gordon F Weir
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Gordon F Weir, late of South Burlington, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 19, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Paul R. Morwood, Esq.
Executor/Administrator: Paul R. Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset St., South Burlington, VT 05403
phone: 802-862-2135
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 06/26/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05401
