State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-02306 

Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 28, 2024 at 10:54 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Linda Marie Fronck
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Linda Marie Fronck, late of Essex, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: August 22, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Allen Sterling
Executor/Administrator: Allen Sterling, c/o Timothy S Hawkins, Esq., 17 Stebbins Street, Saint Albans, VT 05478
phone: 802-524-1434
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 08/28/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05401
Comments are closed.
From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.