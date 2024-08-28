State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-02306 

In re ESTATE of Linda Marie Fronck

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Linda Marie Fronck, late of Essex, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: August 22, 2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Allen Sterling

Executor/Administrator: Allen Sterling, c/o Timothy S Hawkins, Esq., 17 Stebbins Street, Saint Albans, VT 05478

phone: 802-524-1434

email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 08/28/2024

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05401