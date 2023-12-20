 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-03988 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 20, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-03988 

Published December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In re Estate of Thomas Trainer

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Thomas Trainer, late of South Burlington, Vermont

Aileen C. Trainer has been appointed a personal representative of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to the undersigned, attorney for the personal representative, at the address listed below with a copy filed with the Register of the Probate Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

Dated: December 18, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Thomas A Little

Thomas A Little, Esq. Attorney for Personal Representative Aileen C Trainer

Address: Little & Cicchetti, P.C.

PO Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907

Telephone: 802-862-6511

Name of Publication: Seven Days

First Publication Date: 12/20/2023

Second Publication Date: 12/27/2023

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05402

