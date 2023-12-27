State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-03988 

Published December 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Thomas Trainer
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Thomas Trainer, late of South Burlington, Vermont:
Aileen C. Trainer has been appointed a personal representative of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to the undersigned, attorney for the personal representative, at the address listed below with a copy filed with the Register of the Probate Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month deadline.
Dated: December 18, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Thomas A Little
Thomas A Little, Esq. Attorney for Personal Representative Aileen C Trainer
Address: Little & Cicchetti, P.C.
PO Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907
Telephone: 802-862-6511
Name of Publication: Seven Days
First Publication Date: 12/202023
Second Publication Date: 12/27/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05402
