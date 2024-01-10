State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-05280 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Annee Lamaje
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Annee Lamaje, late of South Burlington.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: December 28, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Donna Dec
Executor/Administrator: Donna Dec Mailing address: 209 Ledgewood Circle #102, Burlington, VT 05401
Phone number: 802-338-8634
Email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 01/10/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: