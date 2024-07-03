State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-05389 

Published July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Nancy M. Lagasse
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Nancy Lagasse, late of Williston, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 17, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Bryant Lagasse
Executor/Administrator: Byrant Lagasse, Co-Executor/Administrator, 61 Bluff Street, Riverside, RI 02915
phone: 774-261-0324
/s/ Brennan Lagasse Co-Executor/Administrator
7017 10th Ave
Tahoma, CA 96142
phone: 508-769-0006
c/o Atkins Law Offices, P.C.
Thomas Atkins, Esq.,
50 Lakeside Ave.,
Burlington, VT 05401
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: June 26, 2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
