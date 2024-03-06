State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-06732 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of CLETUS FLYNN
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Cletus Flynn, late of Milton, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 27, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Sandra M. Flynn
Executor/Administrator: Sandra M. Flynn, c/o Drislane Law Office, PO Box 1080, Williston, VT 05495 [email protected] (802) 860-7266
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 3/6/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
